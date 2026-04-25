Aston Villa slip up as Fulham keep European dream alive

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Aston Villa's John McGinn in action with Fulham's Calvin Bassey and Ryan Sessegnon during their Premier League clash.

LONDON – Aston Villa missed the chance to climb to third in the Premier League on Saturday, losing 1-0 at Fulham as Marco Silva’s men kept their European dream alive.

Ryan Sessegnon scored the only goal of the game shortly before half-time after Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins had gone close for Villa.

The result leaves Villa on 58 points, level with fellow Champions League contenders Manchester United having played a game extra.

Despite the disappointing result at Craven Cottage, Unai Emery’s team remain firmly on course for a place in the top five, which would guarantee a spot in next season’s European top club competition.

“We have lost a really good opportunity, the players did everything we were planning but we needed to be more clinical,” the Villa boss said.

“The match was pretty even – sometimes for us sometimes for them. We created a few chances to score, it was very difficult. They have good players and coach and to beat teams like Fulham is for us something we must work on because that can happen.

“We needed fresh legs, they’re tired. The players tried to keep the same game plan we had at the beginning. We had chances... but we couldn’t get in their box. We did everything we were planning but sometimes we are scoring sometimes not like today. It was a tight match and they score one goal and we lost.

“My message is the same – keep going, keep trying to get better each week.”

Fulham are now just two points behind sixth-placed Brighton in the scrap for places in the Champions League, Europa League and UEFA Conference League.

The London side have not played in European competition since 2011.

Villa, who have not won away in the Premier League since January, had good chances to take the lead about 10 minutes before Sessegnon’s goal.

England international Rogers flashed wide in the 34th minute after running across the penalty box and moments later Watkins was also off-target.

But Fulham took the lead when Sessegnon steered home in the 43rd minute after Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez got down smartly to parry a Sasa Lukic header.

In-form Watkins blazed over on the hour mark when well placed as Emery expressed his rage on the sidelines.

Fulham had the ball in the net again midway through the second period but Timothy Castagne’s headed goal was ruled out by referee Michael Oliver after Martinez was impeded.

Villa’s Spanish boss made four substitutions in the search for a creative spark but it was to no avail as Fulham held on.

The Birmingham side will now turn their attentions to the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Nottingham Forest on Thursday. AFP



