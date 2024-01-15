Aston Villa miss chance to draw level with league leaders Liverpool

LONDON – Aston Villa missed the chance to go level on points with English Premier League leaders Liverpool after they were held to a 0-0 draw by the Reds’ local rivals Everton on Jan 14.

The Villans may be flying high in the league table – sitting third on 43 points, two behind Liverpool – but the Toffees had the best chance of the match in first-half added time at Goodison Park.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was put through on goal with just Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to beat after a lovely outside-foot through ball by Arnaut Danjuma, but his shot was well saved by the leg of the Argentinian goalkeeper.

The 26-year-old, who has four goals in 21 games this season and seven over the last two seasons, has now failed to score in 13 matches, his longest goal-less run since joining Everton from Sheffield United in 2016.

Former Everton stalwart Leon Osman said on the BBC: “When you have a striker full of confidence and they go through on goal with that amount of time, there’s an expectation.

“I don’t think there was a real confidence in the ground that Dominic Calvert-Lewin would score.”

Straight after Calvert-Lewin’s chance, Martinez repelled James Garner’s shot from outside the box.

Earlier in the first half, Villa had the ball in the net, but it was disallowed for offside.

Left-back Alex Moreno thought he had opened the scoring in the 18th minute, when his well-struck shot from outside the box found the corner of Jordan Pickford’s net, but it was ruled out as Leon Bailey was offside.

In truth, the goal would likely have been chalked off even not for that offside as Clement Lenglet hauled Danjuma down inside the box.

Villa had another good chance in the 28th minute, when a well-worked move saw Bailey’s shot from inside the box expertly foiled by England’s No. 1 Pickford.

Unai Emery’s side had a chance to clinch all three points late on twice. First, Matty Cash’s shot from Moreno’s cross was blocked by Vitaliy Mykolenko, before teammate Seamus Coleman denied John McGinn from the follow-up in the 85th minute.

The Toffees’ Irish captain was making his 355th Premier League appearances for The Toffees, making him the club’s record holder, ahead of former goalkeeper Tim Howard.

Then, two minutes later, substitute Jhon Duran’s flicked finish from Cash’s cross went agonisingly wide of Everton’s goal.

But two minutes from time, Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure had the ball in the net but Villa’s famed high defensive line caught him offside.

In the end, it proved to be Emery’s first 0-0 draw after 97 Premier League matches.

The result sees Everton one point outside the relegation zone on 17 points from 21 games, one more than promoted Luton Town, who have played one match less.