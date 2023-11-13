Aston Villa ease to 3-1 home win over Fulham

An own goal by Antonee Robinson and strikes from John McGinn and Ollie Watkins helped Aston Villa to cruise to a 3-1 Premier League win over Fulham on Sunday, matching the club's 40-year-old record of 13 home league wins in a row.

Villa took the lead in the 27th minute when Youri Tielemans snapped up a ball down the left wing and fired it across the goal, where Fulham defender Robinson turned it into his own net.

Villa captain McGinn netted the second goal three minutes before the break with a low drive before Watkins added a third with a close-range finish in the 64th minute.

Striker Raul Jimenez netted his first league goal since March 2022 to reduce the deficit for Fulham, but they came no closer as Villa held on to remain in fifth place in the table on 25 points, while the Cottagers are 16th on 12 points. REUTERS