Aston Villa beat Arsenal to close on Premier League lead

Aston Villa's John McGinn scored the only goal of the match after seven minutes. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
25 sec ago
Published
24 min ago

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom - Aston Villa closed to within two points of the top of the Premier League as John McGinn’s goal beat title rivals Arsenal 1-0 on Dec 9.

Unai Emery’s men have now won 15 consecutive Premier League victories at Villa Park and back-to-back victories over Manchester City and the Gunners have sparked hopes of an unexpected challenge for their first title since 1981.

The only goal came after just seven minutes when Villa captain McGinn span onto Leon Bailey’s cross and fired into the top corner.

Arsenal’s second league defeat of the season leaves Mikel Arteta’s men one point behind Liverpool, who went top with a controversial 2-1 win at Crystal Palace earlier on Dec 9.

Victory was sweet for Emery, who was sacked by Arsenal four years ago.

The Spaniard has made a remarkable impact in just over a year at Villa on his return to England.

Arsenal’s ascent to the top of the table prior to this weekend has been built on a series of vital late goals.

And the visitors nearly snatched a point in stoppage time as Kai Havertz forced the ball home in a goalmouth scramble, but the German international handled before prodding in at the back post. AFP

More On This Topic
Ten Hag blasts 'inconsistent' Manchester United after Bournemouth misery
'Great feeling' for Mohamed Salah after landmark Liverpool goal

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top