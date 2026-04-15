Asian Cup draw set for May 9 after Middle East conflict delay

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April 15 - The draw for the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia has been rescheduled for May 9 in Riyadh after the conflict in the Middle East disrupted regional sporting events, the Asian Football Confederation said on Wednesday.

The draw, originally scheduled for April 11, will be held at the historic At‑Turaif District in Diriyah. The AFC said the postponement was made to ensure the full participation of all key stakeholders and member associations.

A number of sporting events across the region were postponed or cancelled following heightened tensions triggered by U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran last month.

Saudi Arabia is set to host the 24-team, quadrennial continental championship for the first time from January 7 to February 5. With 23 of the 24 teams already confirmed, the draw will divide the qualified nations into six groups of four.

The final qualification place will be decided on June 4, when Lebanon face Yemen in a playoff. Defending champions Qatar have already secured their place at the finals, along with four‑time winners Japan and fellow World Cup qualifiers South Korea, Iran, Jordan, Australia and Uzbekistan. REUTERS