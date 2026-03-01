Asian Champions League fixtures postponed due to Middle East crisis

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

March 1 - Asian Champions League Elite matches due to be played in the Middle East on Monday and Tuesday have been postponed as a result of the ongoing conflict in the region, the Asian Football Confederation confirmed on Sunday.

Four first leg games in the competition's round of 16 were scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar involving clubs from those nations as well as teams from Saudi Arabia and Iran but will now be held at a later date.

"The AFC will continue to closely monitor this rapidly evolving situation and remains resolute in ensuring the safety and security of all players, teams, officials and fans," the competition's governing body said in a statement on Sunday.

The region has been on high alert since Saturday, when the United States and Israel launched air strikes on Iran. The Iranians retaliated by attacking targets around the region, including in the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Defending Asian champions Al-Ahli from Saudi Arabia had been due to travel to Qatar to take on Al-Duhail on Monday with Shabab Al-Ahli from the UAE hosting Tractor FC from Iran.

Qatar's Al-Sadd were scheduled to entertain Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal on Tuesday, when Al-Wahda from the UAE were to host Al-Ittihad.

Matches in the Asian Champions League Two, which is at the quarter-final stage, have also been affected.

Qatar's Al-Ahli had been due to host Al-Hussein of Jordan on Tuesday with Al-Wasl of the UAE meeting Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, originally slated for Wednesday.

Games in the eastern half of the draw in both competitions will go ahead as scheduled. REUTERS