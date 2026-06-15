As the World Cup starts, strangers unite and respect flares

Sweden midfielder Yasin Ayari showing respect to Tunisia, where his father came from, with muted celebrations after he scored in the Swedes' 5-1 World Cup group-stage win on June 14.

In a movie hall on a Saturday afternoon, a voyage with strangers. On the screen, aliens. In the darkness, awe. For this 145-minute ride through Disclosure Day we are, for all our differences, one village. It’s a moment, as Steven Spielberg says in an interview, when we are “in communion” and “we are a community”. Strangers laughing, and crying, and singing, and sharing.

It makes me think of the World Cup.

There are, by the way, World Cups in every sport but to say “the World Cup” always means football. Every weekend the game attracts set tribes, every four years it pulls a wider planet. When Brazil played Morocco on June 13, three men in Hong Kong (6am), Delhi (3.30am) and Singapore (6am) chatted on text. Only one of us watches the Premier League and yet here we were discussing Pele’s heirs before dawn. No other team carries such a burden.

It’s not even been a week and I’m hearing referee whistles in my sleep. In offices, people whom you think couldn’t tell one Ronaldo from the other, are nodding wisely at TV screens. This Cup is the most welcome contagion. A colleague, having unwisely bet $5, asks me seriously, “Could Japan win the World Cup?” My answer doesn’t help him.

No one can ruin this Cup, not even inept FIFA and its exorbitant ticket prices and blasphemous rules. The mandatory hydration breaks – rather than using a heat rule – are simply a ruse for more advertising. But dollars earned have a cost. Flow is one of football’s most sacred ingredients and 45 physical minutes of uninterrupted play separates it from so many sports. Now the American dream of soccer broken into four quarters has come true and momentum has been the first casualty.

After four days and 12 matches, 38 goals have been scored and not a single 0-0 draw. Every goal carries its own power but some tell tales whose significance hurtles across seas. Nestory Irankunda of Australia was born in Tanzania to parents who had fled Burundi. Alexander Isak’s folks came to Sweden from Eritrea. As anti-immigrant violence rises across the planet, the children of immigrants are peacefully handing out lessons. The far right divides, these men unite.

They are the writers of hopeful stories. Azzouz Ayari came to Sweden from Tunisia and wanted his son, Yasin, to play for his adopted land. “He should feel,” he told the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, “like he is giving back to the country that took care of him.” On June 14, Yasin, who scored twice against Tunisia, kept his celebrations muted after the first goal. This was a line respectfully and beautifully walked, both saluting his heritage and honouring his nation.

Fans have arrived in America, their numbers still to be counted, and they are saving the Cup. As sport changes rapidly and so do tastes, no tournament can take itself for granted. Traditions have to be protected and it is not us who watch on TV who do it, but those who dip into savings, travel, go fill a seat and provide a gleeful soundtrack to the game.

In weekly league football our adventures are mostly one-dimensional. At this Cup, we’re tasters and gawkers and discoverers, stopping to sample a little of Qatar, and a half of Tunisia, and re-find our Asian footballing roots, and grin at Morocco. We keep saying proudly of football, “Oh, this is the true world game”, yet only at a Cup do we actually see the world at play.

It builds respect, and enlarges our view of the game, and leaves us with little slivers of unforgettable emotion. In the second half against Sweden, Tunisia’s Ellyes Skhiri made an error of judgment, was dispossessed, and his rivals scored. He, the captain, the one who should have known better, fell to his knees, deflated. Then a teammate came and lifted him up.

As the game goes on, it builds a wonderful empathy. Pain gets shared, pride gets felt. In the 7-1 loss to Germany, what was most meaningful for Curacao was the “1”. And when the Blue Wave, as the Curacao team are known, posted an image of Livano Comenencia, who scored their first-ever Cup goal, the comments below were telling.

There were congratulatory messages from Mexico, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, Turkey, Argentina, West Papua. There was one from West Asia (“As an Iraqi I am actually crying right now, I am so happy for you guys”) and another from South America (“I was happier for your goal than for the Brazil goal. You, go, guys”).

The goal meant that Curacao count. That they did not come merely to make up the numbers but had registered one themselves. That they had left their mark and against a four-time Cup champion. And all these strangers, from every culture, and every geography, who sent messages, they understood the value of this goal. Its weight and delight required no translation. Which makes me wonder: If there are over 7,000 languages on Earth, how come football isn’t on the list?