As the Women’s World Cup breaks records, Adidas, Nike navigate bumps in retail demand

AUCKLAND – The unpredictability of the Women’s World Cup, with the United States knocked out early and a first-time champion assured, is forcing major global marketers such as Adidas and Nike to move fast to adapt to shoppers’ quick shifts in preferences and demand.

The tournament in Australia and New Zealand promises to be among the most popular standalone women’s sporting events ever, with Fifa expecting viewing figures of some two billion, despite time zone differences that make it difficult for many Europeans and Americans to tune in.

Adidas and Nike and retailers like DICK’S Sporting Goods and Fanatics have made significant investments in merchandise. Total sponsorship value grew to at least US$349 million (S$473.6 million), from US$342 million in 2019, according to GlobalData, with many brands aligning themselves with themes of women’s empowerment.

At DICK’S, where 76 clothing and products tied to the 2023 US Women’s national team were available online on Monday, more than two-thirds are discounted by 25 per cent to 35 per cent, including jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies, according to a check of its website.

Nike’s marketing ahead of the Women’s World Cup featured a football fan telling her father that “the competition is better than ever”, with cameos from a roster of past and current stars, including US players Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, French player Grace Geyoro and Nigerian forward Asisat Oshoala.

The retailer also released a collaboration with designer Martine Rose worn by the US team ahead of their first match. The collection included tailored pieces such as trousers, a suit jacket and a trench coat featuring the Nike swoosh, along with a slip-on mule resembling a football boot.

A release from Nike stated that the collection “dissolves the boundaries of men and women’s football styling,” and most pieces are sold out on the designer’s website.

Overall for Nike, which sponsors the US, England and others, only eight per cent of women’s team products have sold out thus far during the tournament, according to data collected by Centric Pricing and Refinitiv.

That is down from 13 per cent of Nike’s women’s team products which sold out during the same tournament in 2019, the data shows.

At rival Adidas, which sponsors Sweden and Spain – the teams that met in Tuesday’s semi-final – 21 per cent of women’s team products have sold out so far over this year’s tournament, up from eight per cent in 2019.

Adidas doubled its production of Germany women’s team jerseys for this World Cup, compared to the 2019 tournament, and was still on the verge of selling out when the team fell out of the running early.

“That tells you something about the exponential growth of the sport,” said Adidas spokesman Jan Runau.

One in three fans of women’s football are new to football full stop, according to Yvonne Henderson, chief executive officer of UK-based industry association Women In Football.

“The fan base is unique, it’s diverse, it’s quite youthful and it has strong progressive values,” she said.