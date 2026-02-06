Arteta upbeat on Arsenal's title push but expects tough Sunderland challenge

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Feb 6 - Arsenal have been plotting their Premier League title charge since before pre-season began, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday as they prepare for a potentially pivotal clash against Sunderland that could extend their lead to nine points.

After three straight runners-up finishes, Arteta said he believed before the season began that Arsenal could end their title drought, with the London side now six points clear of Manchester City.

Chasing their first league title since 2003-04, Arteta said the squad had stayed united and blocked out the noise surrounding the pressure of the title race, taking things day by day.

"Before pre-season started, we started to prepare everything with the intention to be where we are and make sure the players are convinced we're going to achieve it," Arteta told reporters on Friday.

"Then go day by day, that's it... I don't like comparing (to his previous squads). It's an amazing group and they're doing an incredible job so far.

"We are very excited and privileged to have each other. We are going to enjoy it until the last day of the season."

'WELL-COACHED' SUNDERLAND

But first, Arsenal must navigate what Arteta expects to be a stern test against a Sunderland side that sit eighth in the standings after gaining promotion to the top flight last season.

Regis Le Bris's Sunderland have held Arsenal, City and champions Liverpool to draws this season while also remaining unbeaten at home in 12 matches.

"We do what we have to do. It's going to be a really tough match. They've been in an incredible run all season. We know the complexity of the match," Arteta said ahead of Saturday's home game.

"They are extremely competitive, really well-coached. They have really good individuals and a very clear identity of what they want to do and where they want to take the game, and they're very good at it.

"You can see the results they've had against the top sides, so we know what to expect and we need to deliver that tomorrow."

SAKA GETTING BETTER BUT NOT READY

Arteta said Bukayo Saka's hip was in better shape but that he was not yet ready to return. Skipper Martin Odegaard remains sidelined with a niggle while right back Jurrien Timber is ready to play.

Arsenal are also without midfielder Mikel Merino - who faces months on the sidelines after surgery on a foot fracture - a setback Arteta described as "a big blow".

The Spanish midfielder has an eye for goal and has also played as a stand-in striker when Arsenal were in the midst of an injury crisis.

"Mikel offers something different in the team, but he's going to be out for months so we need to support him, make sure he's connected with the team," Arteta said.

"He can still add a lot of value to the players and staff and keep being around." REUTERS