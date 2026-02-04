Arteta says League Cup final will give Arsenal boost for run-in

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Second Leg - Arsenal v Chelsea - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - February 3, 2026 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts after he is shown a yellow card by referee Peter Bankes Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

LONDON, Feb 3 - Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said reaching Wembley for the first time since 2020 - thanks to a 4-2 aggregate League Cup semi-final win over Chelsea - would give his players a boost for a hectic season run-in.

"It's the best vitamins we can put in our bodies because we are playing every three days," Arteta told reporters after Arsenal beat their London rivals 1-0 on Tuesday to seal their place in the final of England's second domestic cup competition.

The Spaniard said the prospect of a return to Wembley for the first time since he guided his team to victory in the FA Cup final - also against Chelsea - six years ago was magical, before adding: "Now we are going to have to go and win it."

Arsenal had failed to make it through their previous four major cup semi-finals - two in the League Cup and another two in Europe - before overcoming Chelsea on Tuesday.

With the visitors desperately seeking the goal they needed to level the tie on aggregate, former Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz ran clear to score in the final moments of the semi-final second leg.

The German has missed much of this season through injury and Arteta hailed his return to form.

"Today was a special moment for him and I hope that he fully enjoys it," he said.

The Premier League leaders - who are also competing in the FA Cup and the Champions League - will face either Manchester City or Newcastle United who play their semi-final second leg on Wednesday with City 2-0 ahead from the first leg.

Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior said his players' disciplined performance showed how much the team had developed since the chaotic 3-2 home loss to Arsenal in last month's first leg, which was only his second match in charge after replacing Enzo Maresca.

"Ultimately their goal comes when we’re throwing the kitchen sink at the game. That’s going to happen," Rosenior said. "We can’t let this setback affect our future. There were aspects of our game that I am very happy with."

He said winger Pedro Neto and club captain Reece James had not made the squad on Tuesday after picking up "small knocks" and he praised 18-year-old Brazil winger Estevao who made a 48-hour round trip to Brazil for compassionate reasons but was back in London to come off the bench for Chelsea in the second half. REUTERS