Arteta lauds Moyes for hoisting West Ham

LONDON • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said he is not surprised by the great strides today's Premier League opponents and top-four contenders West Ham have made under veteran boss David Moyes.

Former Everton midfielder Arteta played under Moyes for six years at the Merseyside outfit and the Spaniard was asked if he was surprised by West Ham's form that has lifted them to fifth in the league with 48 points from 28 games.

"Not really. I think they have a really strong squad and they have a great manager and coaching staff," said the 38-year-old, whose team are 10th and seven points behind the Hammers.

"They started the season with some doubts but I know what David is capable of doing."

Arteta, whose side endured a nervous night on Thursday as they lost 1-0 to Olympiakos but still progressed into the Europa League quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate, said he expects a tough game at the London Stadium.

"I think they've been in great form and they're a really dangerous team," he added.

The Gunners boss also said that Moyes made him a better person during their time together and hailed the 57-year-old for shaping his managerial career.

"He was the one that introduced me to the Premier League and he has been a huge influence," Arteta said.

"He was really demanding and but also really supportive. I have great memories with him."

Moyes said that the meeting with Arsenal is "incredibly important" in their quest for a Champions League qualification spot.

"It isn't something people were talking about before the season, but we're going to try to do our best for it," the Scot said.

Pablo Fornals and Andriy Yarmolenko are injured, while Ryan Fredericks remains a doubt.

For Arsenal, attacking duo Willian and Bukayo Saka missed out in midweek with calf and hamstring problems respectively, and are doubtful.

REUTERS

WEST HAM V ARSENAL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11pm