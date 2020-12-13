Arteta hoping Gunners regain shooting form

LONDON • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is frustrated with his side's lack of goals in the Premier League and hopes their consistency in Cup competitions will help them rediscover their touch.

The Gunners are through to the Europa League knockout phase with a perfect record in the group stage and have scored 20 goals in six games. They are also in the quarter-finals of the League Cup. However, they have won only once in their last seven league matches, scoring 10 goals in 11 league games this season to find themselves 15th in the Premier League - 11 points behind leaders Tottenham.

"We are very frustrated with that and we know how important it is to put those results together really quickly," Arteta told reporters ahead of today's home match against Burnley.

"There have been a lot of games, especially... at home, where small details have made a huge difference. But we haven't scored enough goals and, without doing that, we cannot win matches.

"We are working on different aspects that we have to improve."

Arsenal are unbeaten against Burnley in their last 14 encounters in all competitions, winning every home game in that run, but Arteta said statistics would not make a difference against Sean Dyche's side.

"Burnley are a really organised team. They are a constant threat because they are really direct but they play that game really, really well," he said. "They manage their first, second and third phases really well. They are difficult to break down."

Despite Arsenal's poor form, the club's chief executive, Vinai Venkatesham, has backed Arteta to turn the team's fortunes around.

"You've got an individual who has extraordinary experience in the Premier League across his time at Arsenal, Everton, Manchester City and then back at Arsenal," he told The Times of London.

"You have got a guy that understands what it means to play for this club. You've got a guy who is absolutely driven to succeed."

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is set to be out for another couple of matches after limping off during last weekend's 2-0 loss at Tottenham, while Gabriel Martinelli and David Luiz are minor doubts for today's game.

REUTERS

ARSENAL V BURNLEY

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3.15am