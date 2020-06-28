Arteta hopes Wembley will inspire team

LONDON • Earning a trip to Wembley to play in the FA Cup semi-finals is an experience most players in the Arsenal squad have not had and that should inspire them to win the quarter-final against Sheffield United, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

The Gunners travel to Sheffield for the tie today and Arteta, who won the FA Cup twice as a player with Arsenal, said he would try and explain the competition's prestige as the club look to win the trophy for a record-extending 14th time.

"It's a competition that is linked to this football club and the players are excited. Going to Wembley, even if it's empty, is special," said the Spaniard.

"I will try to transmit how beautiful it is. A lot of the players haven't experienced what Wembley means and I have to try to convince them that it's worth the effort to go again after three days, after the effort they put in at Southampton (2-0 Premier League win on Thursday).

"The rewards are really nice and let's try to go again and try."

Arsenal confirmed on their website that injured players Calum Chambers, Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari, Gabriel Martinelli, Cedric Soares, and Lucas Torreira remain on the sidelines for today's match.

United manager Chris Wilder said: "We had two positive results (a 1-0 win and 1-1 draw in the league) against Arsenal and we can gain confidence... We have to be brave in our performance and attitude."

In the other quarter-finals, Manchester United were in action against Norwich yesterday - the result was not available at press time - while Leicester host Chelsea today as Manchester City travel to Newcastle.

Magpies manager Steve Bruce said he is preparing his side to withstand a backlash from City, who lost 2-1 to Chelsea in the league on Thursday to hand Liverpool their first top-flight crown in 30 years.

Bruce, whose side held City to a 2-2 draw in a league clash earlier this season, said he is expecting a strong response from City. "The one thing they have been over the years now is serial winners, whether it's the FA Cup or the League Cup," he said.

"They'll treat the Cups, I'm sure now, as something to look forward to. They've got the Champions League and of course they've got the FA Cup, which they'll, I'm sure, put their attention to."

City boss Pep Guardiola had said earlier this week he is prioritising the Cup competitions, adding that "Chelsea is a prestigious game for us, but Newcastle is a final".

Newcastle have no major injury concerns, while City will be without the injured Sergio Aguero and the suspended Fernandinho following his red card against Chelsea.

REUTERS

