Arteta has a 'clear idea' of City threat

LONDON • Mikel Arteta believes that his inside knowledge of Manchester City could come in handy as he prepares for a "special" first return to the Etihad as Arsenal manager today.

The Spaniard, who was working as manager Pep Guardiola's assistant, left second-placed City in December to take up his first managerial position at the Emirates. He returns to Manchester with his side in ninth place in the Premier League but still in with a shot of making it to Europe next season.

Arsenal, who play their game in hand today, are eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea (48) and Arteta knows how his mentor will prepare for the visitors as City look to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat by Manchester United on Sunday.

At his pre-match press conference on Monday night, he said: "I have a very clear idea of what they are trying to do, what they will be looking to do... but it's something different to be able to stop that and as well create the issues I think we can create for them. We know what they are capable of doing, the variation they have."

Arteta, who was involved in two league title triumphs in his 31/2 years at City, admitted it would be an emotional night for him.

"I am very excited to get back there," he said. "I have some fantastic memories, a lot of friends, a lot of people that I like. But obviously, now I am in a different position and I will defend my club as well as I can."

Three consecutive league wins have helped the Gunners close the gap to Chelsea and fifth spot could even be good enough to qualify for the Champions League next season, depending on the outcome of City's appeal against their ban from European football.

Arteta, however, is not getting carried away by their upturn in form as he is intimately aware of the danger Guardiola's men pose to their hopes of ending a three-year exile from the Champions League.

Should City, on 57 points, lose their next two games against Arsenal and Burnley on Saturday, it will spell the end of the title race.

Liverpool, whose next league game is at Everton on Monday, have a 25-point lead and will clinch a first league title in 30 years without kicking a ball.

Arteta feels his former team have been "very unlucky" this campaign, given the long-term injuries to Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte.

Admitting the gap to Liverpool must sting for City, he said: "Sometimes, small details make the difference. This is football. It can happen. We have to be at our best, to have any chance of winning the game.

"It's still a long way to go, we want to go game by game. Three weeks ago, it was impossible, now it looks a little bit more possible, but still (it depends on) our performances."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MAN CITY V ARSENAL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3.30am