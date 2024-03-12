Arteta does not rule Martinelli out of Porto clash after forward misses training

LONDON - Injured Gabriel Martinelli missed training ahead of Arsenal's Champions League last-16 return leg against Porto at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday but manager Mikel Arteta refused to rule out forward's availability for the clash.

Martinelli sat out Arsenal's 2-1 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday after the Brazil forward was substituted during last Monday's 6-0 victory at Sheffield United, having suffered a cut to his foot.

"(There's) not many updates," Arteta told a press conference on Monday when asked about the team news.

"We still have 24 hours and we're trying to have everyone fit for tomorrow. (Takehiro Tomiyasu) did the first part (of the training), Gabi didn't. We'll see."

Japan's centre back Tomiyasu, who has not featured for Arsenal since their 2-1 defeat at Fulham on New Year's Eve, was involved in Monday's training session.

Gabriel Jesus, Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko were also all back in training after missing the reverse fixture.

Arsenal, who suffered a shock last-gasp 1-0 loss in the first leg as Porto forward Galeno netted a sublime effort deep in stoppage time, will be hoping to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2010.

"We're certainly going to have to tweak a few things to generate much more than we did (in Porto)," Arteta said.

"It's the level of the Champions League. The fact that there are two games plays in your mind and we have to do that tomorrow."

The Spanish manager underlined the importance of the fans giving their all in the stands in the home clash, adding that the atmosphere between the players is exemplary.

"I think the impact that (the fans) can make tomorrow is incredible. I don't think they realise," he said.

"We need them playing every ball with us and we need that emotional control as well. It's a beautiful opportunity to live one of those nights.

"The unity around the players is amazing. It's organic, it's natural. They really feel for each other. When they have the chance to do something better and get somebody out of trouble they're willing to do it." REUTERS