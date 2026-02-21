Mikel Arteta dismisses ‘bottlers’ talk amid English Premier League title wobble

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Manager Mikel Arteta's Arsenal visit Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Feb 22 as the chase for the English Premier League title hots up.

LONDON – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta rejected the term “bottlers” ahead of the English Premier League visit to Tottenham Hotspur on Feb 22, as the title race heats up after their lead was cut short by successive Premier League draws at Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Arsenal have won just two of their last seven league games, with second-placed Manchester City now five points behind with a game in hand.

Under Arteta, the north London club has finished as the runners-up in their last three campaigns.

“It’s not part of my vocabulary and I don’t see it like this because I don’t think anybody wants to do that as an intention,” Arteta told reporters on Feb 20, when asked about the term being used regarding their latest wobble in the title race.

“That’s individual opinion, perspective. You have to respect that. That’s what I said after in the press conference. You lose two points against Wolves in the manner that the game played out, you have to take it on the chin. It's part of our role.”

“What I’m very interested in is the next one, what we are made of, what we love about this and how we write our own destiny from here.”

Arteta said Arsenal, who have won only one of their last four league games on the road, need to earn success as they hunt for their first English top-flight title since 2003-04.

City will host the Gunners in a crucial clash in April and if Pep Guardiola’s team win their remaining 12 matches, they will take the title, regardless of the Gunners’ results in their last 11 games.

“We have a very clear instruction for ourselves, we have to live in the present,” said Arteta.

“What we did in the past is great but we have to be in the present and it is beautiful. We are exactly where we want to be in every competition but there is still lots to play, and we need to earn it like we have done in the last seven or eight months.”

Arsenal may be boosted in the derby by the return of forward Kai Havertz and playmaker Martin Odegaard, the manager added.

The Gunners have also reached the League Cup final and the round of 16 in the Champions League and the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Tottenham, who are 16th in the Premier League, will enter into the game under newly appointed manager Igor Tudor, who replaced Thomas Frank last week.

Arteta said Arsenal would be ready to take on former Juventus manager Tudor.

“We have analysed everything that he has done in his career, different clubs, different formations and the players Spurs have available,” Arteta said.

“From there, we will have the capacity to adapt to what the game requires. However, the main focus is on what we have to do to win.”

Arsenal thrashed Tottenham 4-1 in November.

But Tudor said he is “100 per cent” sure his troubled club will avoid relegation.

His new side are languishing just five points above the Premier League relegation zone, sparking fears of a catastrophic drop into the second tier.

They are winless in their last eight league games stretching back to the end of 2025, but Tudor is adamant they can win the fight to avoid playing in the Championship for the first time since 1977-78.

Asked on Feb 20 how confident he was that Tottenham would be in the Premier League next season, Tudor told reporters: “One hundred per cent.

“I’m not here to enjoy. I’m here to work. It’s the first moment and there’s work to do. It’s a privilege to be here.”

Adding to Tudor’s daunting debut, the 47-year-old will be without 11 players due to injuries and suspension, including captain Cristian Romero, as well as key attacking players James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Mohammed Kudus.

“As you know this is a very rare situation that you find with, with big injuries also. We made training with 13 (outfield) players,” he said.

“It is not fantastic, but in this case it’s an even bigger challenge to succeed. Thirteen we will have for sure and it’s quite enough to achieve what we want on Sunday.” REUTERS, AFP