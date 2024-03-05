Mikel Arteta delighted with impact of Arsenal’s summer signings

LONDON – Arsenal’s close-season signings have added a new dimension to the squad and are helping their teammates reach a higher level, manager Mikel Arteta said after their 6-0 English Premier League win over Sheffield United on March 4.

Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, signed from West Ham United and Chelsea respectively in the summer, were among the scorers as the Gunners matched their biggest Premier League away win with a free-scoring display at Bramall Lane.

Arteta’s side have won their last seven league games and are third with 61 points, two points behind leaders Liverpool. Champions Manchester City are second on 62 points in a tight title race with 11 games left.

Asked if the players signed in the summer had helped Arsenal hit top gear at the right time, Arteta said: “Yes for sure.

“Obviously picking the right players that could bring something that we didn’t have to the squad, and they’re certainly doing that and improving every single player, and the mechanisms and culture around the team.

“They are doing that but there’s still the most important part of the season ahead and we know that that’s the case.”

He also provided an injury update on Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, who did not play the full 90 minutes.

“(Saka) was feeling a bit sick and as well we have Fabio (Vieira) who we have to give minutes,” Arteta said.

“It was great opportunity (for us) and then we had a little issue with Gabi Martinelli as well, he had a slight cut on his foot and we have to wait and see how he is.”

The Arsenal boss added that Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu is “very close” to returning from a calf injury.

The Gunners are the first Premier league team with seven wins in a row this season and appear to be gaining momentum at just the right time to keep the pressure on the top two.

They were ruthless as they sliced through Sheffield’s defence with ease from the start.

Captain Martin Odegaard opened the floodgates with his fifth-minute goal, firing home from the middle of the box after a cute cutback from Rice.

There was more misery to come for the opposing goalkeeper Ivo Grbic on a night that saw six different names on the scoresheet.

Jayden Bogle put through his own goal in the 13th minute before Martinelli struck two minutes later, while Havertz (25th minute), Rice (39), and Ben White (58) also netted.

Arsenal next host Brentford in the Premier League on March 9. REUTERS