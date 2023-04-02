Arteta delighted for Jesus, as Brazilian back amongst the goals

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring their third goal. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

LONDON - For Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta the return of Gabriel Jesus to his forward line must feel like the signing of a new player.

The Brazilian was back in the starting line-up for the first time in the Premier League since November on Saturday and struck twice in a 4-1 defeat of Leeds United.

The former Manchester City frontman, who suffered a knee injury at the World Cup, was substituted in the second half and left the pitch to a standing ovation.

His first goals in six months helped Arsenal restore their eight-point lead over Manchester City in the title race and with nine games remaining the Londoners are close to winning the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

There are several tough hurdles still to overcome and Arteta’s squad is being stretched by injuries and illness, but Jesus being back is a massive tonic.

“Delighted for him. They all were. We were all clapping for him,” Arteta told reporters.

“He’s been working so hard for the last four or five months with a lot of support from the team and the staff. Today, he deserved the chance to start.

“He grabbed the opportunity with a lot of conviction and with two goals.”

Sickness meant Arsenal’s in-form Bukayo Saka was only on the bench on Saturday while Ben White, who scored their second goal, was also struggling but managed to start.

Centre back William Saliba was also ruled out through injury as was forward Eddie Nketiah who has played such a key role while Jesus was recovering from injury.

Yet despite being off the pace in the first half, Arsenal again showed the kind of togetherness and sprit that will be hugely important in the nervous weeks ahead.

“We are really looking forward to it,” Arteta said of the challenge.

“We go to the next target and we go for it.”

Arsenal's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus (centre right) scores their third goal, against Leeds United. PHOTO: AFP

On the depth of his squad, Arteta said: “First of all the players have to feel trust, that we trust them. They need to feel that confidence. The players have to have the chance, and they need to be preparing to perform in the right way to have the chance like Rob (Holding) did and to actually perform.

“I’m really happy. We need everybody. We’ve had long-term injuries and the team needs to somehow find a way to keep winning and keep performing.” REUTERS

More On This Topic
Jesus’ brace moves Arsenal another step closer to Premier League title after win over Leeds
One of the best performances in 7 years at City, says Pep Guardiola after 4-1 win over Liverpool

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top