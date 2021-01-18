Arteta can feel Bruce's pain

LONDON • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he understands the pressure on beleaguered Newcastle counterpart Steve Bruce, having been in a similar situation this season.

Bruce took responsibility for the Magpies' winless run of six games, after a 1-0 loss to bottom side Sheffield United last week left them 15th in the English Premier League standings.

A seven-match winless run had also dropped Arsenal to 15th earlier this season before they turned it around over the Christmas period and Arteta said Bruce would need the support of the club and his squad if he is to survive.

"When you're sitting in one of these chairs, you suffer and you have a lot of empathy for your colleagues. We all know what it takes, how much we suffer and as well Brucey is a top guy, a really good manager as well," Arteta told reporters ahead of today's home clash against Newcastle.

"First, you need support from the club... then you need to feel as well what your fans and supporters can see what you are trying to build. Then the most important part for me is the feeling you have with the players.

"When you feel that the players are on board and they are really trying for you, that they are behind you, that gives you a big energy. Probably when you feel that the players are lost and not behind you, that is difficult."

Arsenal were given a boost with Thomas Partey's return from injury in the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace last Thursday and Arteta said the midfielder could start today.

"Obviously he hasn't played much football in the last four months," the Spaniard said.

"But now we have the reassurance that he can compete. He did it for 25-30 minutes. He did it well, he didn't feel anything so now we're looking for the next step."

Bruce, meanwhile, blasted his players ahead of the trip to the Emirates Stadium.

"We were absolutely frigging hopeless the other night; we were absolutely s**te," The Guardian quoted the Englishman as saying.

GIVING UP TOO EASILY We've thrown that hand grenade in too often and that's what we have to erase. It's the disappointing thing I'm going to have to improve. STEVE BRUCE, Newcastle manager, chiding his slumping team for a lack of fighting spirit.

"It was nowhere near good enough for the challenge ahead. Maybe it's a mentality thing.

"We've thrown that hand grenade in too often and that's what we have to erase. It's the disappointing thing I'm going to have to improve."

Separately, Mesut Ozil's seven-year stay at Arsenal is set to end after reports on Saturday claimed the German playmaker and the club have reached an agreement to release him from his contract.

The 32-year-old has not played for the club since March and his reported £350,000 (S$632,540) weekly deal was set to expire at the end of the current season.

He had been expected to leave in the January transfer window with Fenerbahce the favourites to sign him on a free transfer. The Athletic reported he is set to travel to Istanbul to complete his move to the Turkish giants.

After starting the first 10 games of Arteta's reign, Ozil has not featured since a 1-0 win over West Ham before the coronavirus pandemic saw football grind to a halt.

He was omitted from Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squads, with Arteta and technical director Edu insisting that the decision to do so was down to footballing reasons.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ARSENAL V NEWCASTLE

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am