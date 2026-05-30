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Arsenal's Timber fit for Champions League final, Arteta says

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round 16 - First Leg - Bayer Leverkusen v Arsenal - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - March 11, 2026 Arsenal's Jurrien Timber applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round 16 - First Leg - Bayer Leverkusen v Arsenal - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - March 11, 2026 Arsenal's Jurrien Timber applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

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BUDAPEST, May 29 - Arsenal's right-sided Dutch full back Jurrien Timber will be fit to start the side's Champions League final against Paris St Germain on Saturday, manager Mikel Arteta has said.

Timber has been out with an injury since March, but Arteta said he was now available for Saturday's showpiece.

"He is fit," Arteta told reporters on Friday. "Noni (Madueke) as well."

Arsenal, who have just won their first domestic title in 22 years, are facing PSG in Budapest seeking to lift the Champions League trophy for the first time in their history. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.