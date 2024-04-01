Arsenal's Maanum collapses during Women's League Cup final

WOLVERHAMPTON, England - Arsenal midfielder Frida Maanum was taken off on a stretcher after collapsing to the turf in her side's Women's League Cup final against Chelsea at Molineux on March 31.

The Norway international went down in second-half stoppage time with the scores level at 0-0, prompting a delay of several minutes.

The 24-year-old received treatment before being removed from the field and being replaced by Alessia Russo as the game resumed.

The BBC later reported during extra time that Maanum's condition was "stable". REUTERS