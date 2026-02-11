Now it’s clicking for Viktor Gyokeres, says Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres (lying down) celebrating with teammate Gabriel Martinelli after scoring their third goal during the Gunners' 3-0 English Premier League win over Sunderland at the Emirates on Feb 7.

– Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes things are now clicking for maligned striker Viktor Gyokeres after a recent upturn in scoring form.

He has struggled since joining in a deal worth up to €73.5 million (S$110.1 million) in July 2025, but the Swede has netted six goals across all competitions since the start of 2026, more than any other English Premier League player.

Three of those goals have come in the Gunners’ last two league matches – a 4-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road at the end of January and a 3-0 win over Sunderland at home on Feb 7 .

Speaking on the eve of the Premier League trip to Brentford on Feb 12, Arteta said: “His work ethic remains the same.

“I think probably the energy, the confidence, when you start to score and assist, you probably believe that it’s going to happen more often and the probability of that happening then increases...

“I think physically as well, after the injury... when he got himself again fresh and available, and training and a sequence of good matches there, I think everything lifted and now it’s clicking.”

With Arteta’s full complement of strikers – Gyokeres, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz – now fit, the Spaniard has the options to tailor his striking choice to the opposition.

Gyokeres can be a useful option off the bench too.

The 27-year-old has netted three goals from six shots in seven games when coming on as a substitute, compared to 10 goals from 55 shots in 25 games as a starter, according to the BBC.

Table-toppers Arsenal could extend their lead at the top of the league to nine points over Manchester City – who played Fulham in a Feb 11 match that kicked off after press time – with a win at the Brentford Community Stadium, but the Bees are flying high in seventh ahead of the clash and could offer a stern test.

Arteta said the club would take late calls on the fitness of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, while Max Dowman is still unavailable. Leandro Trossard and Mikel Merino are also injured.

Brentford will be without the suspended Kevin Schade, while Fabio Carvalho, Antoni Milambo and Josh Dasilva are long-term injury absentees.

Meanwhile, Arteta described Thomas Frank as “extraordinary” after the former Brentford boss was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur on Feb 11 .

Frank was dismissed after just eight months in charge following a 2-1 defeat at home by Newcastle United on Feb 10. That means the 52-year-old Dane will no longer be in charge when Arsenal visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a north London derby on Feb 22.

“It is always very sad news when you have a colleague that doesn’t continue doing his job because Thomas is an excellent coach, he’s an extraordinary man, and he’s proven that in the league,” said Arteta.

“We know that our responsibility is beyond just performance. And results dictate what happens with us.” AFP, REUTERS