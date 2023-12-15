Arsenal's Arteta avoids punishment for Newcastle comments - FA

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has escaped punishment from the Football Association for his post-match comments about the officials following their loss at Newcastle United, the FA said on Thursday.

Arteta had branded the decision not to rule out Anthony Gordon's winner in Arsenal's 1-0 defeat on Nov. 4 as an embarrassment and a disgrace after the goal stood following three VAR checks.

Arteta was charged with misconduct, but an independent Regulatory Commission found the charge to be not proven.

"Arteta's use of the highlighted words did not, whether viewed individually or in their totality, breach FA Rule E3," the commission said in its written reasons.

"The highlighted words did not insult the match officials (or Premier League match officials generally).

"Nothing was said by Mikel Arteta in any of the interviews that implies incompetence on their part, whether in relation to the goal or more generally did not bring the game into disrepute (and) were not detrimental to the best interests of the game."

Arteta was made to serve a touchline ban during Arsenal's loss at Aston Villa last weekend after picking up three bookings in the season.

The north London club, second in the Premier League, next host Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. REUTERS

