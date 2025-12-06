Arsenal’s 18-match unbeaten run ends at Aston Villa

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during the Premier League match against Aston Villa.

– Emiliano Buendia shattered Arsenal’s 18-match unbeaten run with a last-gasp strike that sealed Aston Villa’s dramatic 2-1 win over the Premier League leaders on Dec 6.

Mikel Arteta’s side fell behind to Matty Cash’s first-half goal at Villa Park, before Leandro Trossard came off the bench to equalise for Arsenal after the interval.

In a pulsating clash, both teams squandered chances before Buendia capitalised on sloppy Arsenal defending to bag the winner with virtually the last kick of the game in stoppage time.

This is the Gunners’ first defeat since Aug 31, when they lost 1-0 to Liverpool.

“Incredible, the feeling to score that goal and help the team get the win, an important win against the table leaders. Really proud to help the team and score that goal. Very happy,” Buendia said on the BBC.

“We have to keep doing our job and stay focused on us and prepare every game. The season is long and we need to work hard, game by game. Every match is difficult and we have to keep this mentality until the end.”

Villa have been a thorn in Arsenal’s side several times in recent seasons, taking points from them at crucial moments in the title race.

Opta statistics reported that the Gunners have now lost six Premier League games against Villa under Arteta, their second-most against an opponent under the Spaniard (after seven losses to Manchester City).

At the end of the day, it was Buendia who stole the show.

The BBC noted that he has played a part in three goals coming off the bench this season (two goals, one assist), highlighting his importance to the team.

It looked as though Trossard’s equaliser would extend Arsenal’s unbeaten run to 19 games in all competitions, but a scintillating duel was decided in dramatic fashion when Buendia fired home after a late scramble.

Cash drove home a low shot to give Villa the lead in the 36th minute to reward his side’s adventure. Arsenal responded after the break with Trossard equalising from close range seven minutes after the restart.

After that it was a whirlwind of attacking play with both sides unwilling to settle for a point. But it was Unai Emery’s Villa who secured the win to the delight of their fans.

The Villa boss had dismissed any talk of his side being in the title race this week, calling league leaders Arsenal the strongest team in Europe.

But this was a significant statement of intent from Villa, who are now just three points behind.

“In the manner the way we lost, it was difficult to take,” Arteta told TNT Sports. “We didn’t manage the ball well when we regained it. We started well in second half, scored...

“Then we had periods where we gave the ball away which could’ve cost the game before the actual goal. It is painful.

“We need to lift up and go again. We have to focus on ourselves and certain standards today – individual levels weren’t there in some cases. We have to go again.”

