Arsenal welcome back Saka for final push in Premier League title race

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April 24 - Bukayo Saka is back in Arsenal's squad for the clash with Newcastle United, Mikel Arteta said on Friday, as the North London side look to reclaim top spot from Manchester City in a thrilling Premier League title race.

The England winger has been sidelined since Arsenal's League Cup final defeat by City last month with an Achilles problem, during which time Arteta's side have stumbled.

Without Saka, Arsenal have lost three of their last five matches, crashing out of the FA Cup and watching their title rivals leapfrog them at the league summit.

"Bukayo probably is going to be in the squad, so good news," Arteta told reporters ahead of Saturday's home game against 14th-placed Newcastle.

"We've given him some time. There was a moment where he was struggling to sustain his performances because he wasn't comfortable at all.

"We've done that, he had the right treatment, the right space and had some time for himself too. It's now the most important time of the season and he's back with us."

Arsenal received a further boost with defender Riccardo Calafiori also back in contention, though Jurrien Timber remains out injured.

"Being available is not enough. Being available in your best level is what we need at this stage of the season," Arteta added.

"But at least they are with us, they make us stronger certainly. We've missed them and hopefully we will be better for it."

SAME POINTS AND GOAL DIFFERENCE

The title race could hardly be tighter with both Arsenal and City sitting on 70 points with identical goal differences. However, Pep Guardiola's side hold top spot having scored three more goals.

City wrestled back the initiative by winning their game in hand against Burnley on Wednesday, ending Arsenal's months-long stay at the Premier League summit.

But Arteta dismissed any suggestion his players would be psychologically scarred by losing pole position in the home stretch.

"For me, no. Before, the psychological effect was being chased. For many months," he said.

"What is better, what is worse? Win the next game. The psychological effect is tough no matter where you are."

With Arsenal also in the Champions League semi-finals, where they play Atletico Madrid in the first leg next week, Arteta struck an upbeat tone about his team's prospects.

"Win tomorrow. Game one, win, and we will be that much closer. I have belief in our players, in our people and the willingness we have to achieve what we want," he said.

"It's five games to go, four weeks. Two big competitions to play for and everything to play for. If someone had told us that at the beginning of the season, we would have taken it." REUTERS