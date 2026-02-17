Straitstimes.com header logo

Arsenal visit Mansfield, Man City at Newcastle in FA Cup fifth round

Feb 16 - Arsenal will visit League One Mansfield Town, while Manchester City travel to Newcastle United in a mouth-watering all-Premier League tie following the FA Cup fifth round draw on Monday.

Third-tier Mansfield stunned top-flight strugglers Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor on Saturday and have been rewarded with a clash against 14-times winners and Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola's City face Newcastle in a repeat of one of this season's League Cup semi-finals, while Premier League bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers host Liverpool.

Brentford head to West Ham United after an own goal away to sixth-tier Macclesfield - who stunned holders Crystal Palace in the last round - gave them a 1-0 win on Monday.

Championship side Wrexham welcome eight-times winners Chelsea, while Fulham entertain Southampton and Leeds United host another second-tier side in Norwich City.

Sunderland face a second successive away trip after being drawn against Port Vale or Bristol City, whose fourth-round tie has been postponed until March 3 due to a waterlogged pitch.

FA Cup fifth round draw

Fulham v Southampton

Port Vale or Bristol City v Sunderland

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Leeds United v Norwich City

Mansfield Town v Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool

Wrexham v Chelsea

West Ham United v Brentford

Matches to be played over the weekend of March 7–8 REUTERS

