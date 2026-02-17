Arsenal visit Mansfield, Man City at Newcastle in FA Cup fifth round
Feb 16 - Arsenal will visit League One Mansfield Town, while Manchester City travel to Newcastle United in a mouth-watering all-Premier League tie following the FA Cup fifth round draw on Monday.
Third-tier Mansfield stunned top-flight strugglers Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor on Saturday and have been rewarded with a clash against 14-times winners and Premier League leaders Arsenal.
Pep Guardiola's City face Newcastle in a repeat of one of this season's League Cup semi-finals, while Premier League bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers host Liverpool.
Brentford head to West Ham United after an own goal away to sixth-tier Macclesfield - who stunned holders Crystal Palace in the last round - gave them a 1-0 win on Monday.
Championship side Wrexham welcome eight-times winners Chelsea, while Fulham entertain Southampton and Leeds United host another second-tier side in Norwich City.
Sunderland face a second successive away trip after being drawn against Port Vale or Bristol City, whose fourth-round tie has been postponed until March 3 due to a waterlogged pitch.
FA Cup fifth round draw
Fulham v Southampton
Port Vale or Bristol City v Sunderland
Newcastle United v Manchester City
Leeds United v Norwich City
Mansfield Town v Arsenal
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool
Wrexham v Chelsea
West Ham United v Brentford
Matches to be played over the weekend of March 7–8 REUTERS