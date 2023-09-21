Arsenal crush PSV on ‘beautiful’ Champions League return

LONDON - Mikel Arteta hailed Arsenal’s “beautiful” return to the Champions League as Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard inspired a 4-0 demolition of PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.

Back in Europe’s elite club competition for the first time in six years, Arsenal swept aside the overwhelmed Dutch league leaders to prove they can cope with the step up in class.

Arteta’s side ran riot in the first half at the Emirates Stadium, with Saka scoring his first goal in the competition before setting up Trossard to double the lead.

Trossard also went from scorer to provider as he laid on the third goal for Gabriel Jesus, with Martin Odegaard completing the rout after the break.

“It was a beautiful night after such a long time. It was great to see the atmosphere, the Champions League music. It was emotional before the game,” Arteta said.

“We have to ride that energy. I was really excited but I wanted to control my emotions. We have to enjoy these nights. It’s one to remember.”

Arsenal’s previous game in the competition was in March 2017, when Bayern Munich completed a humiliating 10-2 aggregate victory in the last 16.

The Gunners are a far more formidable force now, despite their lack of Champions League experience, and should cruise through Group B, which also features Sevilla and Lens.

Arsenal are unbeaten with four wins from five in the Premier League as they aim to make amends for last season’s collapse in the title race.

But the chance to advance to the latter stages of the Champions League – a competition they have never won – is also a major incentive for Arteta’s men and they look up to the task on this evidence.

“We were excellent in both boxes, that was the difference. When you see this team running and full of pace, it is a joy to watch. The finishing was top-class,” Arteta said.

“To score four goals against a team that had won every game this season is exceptional, but there were still things have could have been much better.”