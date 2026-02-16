Quadruple chasing Arsenal rout Wigan to reach FA Cup fifth round

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Arsenal's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's fourth goal against Wigan Athletic at the Emirates Stadium in London on Feb 15.

LONDON - Arsenal powered into the FA Cup fifth round for the first time in six years as the quadruple chasers crushed Wigan 4-0 on Feb 15.

Mikel Arteta’s side routed the third-tier strugglers with four goals in the first 27 minutes of the fourth round tie at the Emirates Stadium.

Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli netted before Jack Hunt’s own goal was followed by a Gabriel Jesus strike.

The Gunners are back in the last 16 for the first time since they won the FA Cup in 2020, a success that remains the only major trophy of Arteta’s reign.

Holding a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League, through to the League Cup final against Manchester City and into the Champions League last 16, Arsenal could end their silverware drought with a remarkable quadruple this season.

“We made a lot of changes because of players who needed minutes. The intensity that we showed, the connections between players and the threat we had, I’m very pleased. The first-half made a difference, obviously,” Arteta said.

Arsenal’s latest FA Cup clash with Wigan lacked the drama of their previous one in 2014 – a semi-final win featuring a penalty shoot-out goal from then Gunners captain Arteta.

Wigan have fallen on hard times since, arriving in north London stuck in the League One relegation zone and led by interim boss Glenn Whelan after Ryan Lowe’s recent sacking.

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori was injured in the pre-match warm-up, forcing Arteta to bring Bukayo Saka back into the line-up instead of resting the England winger.

Despite the late reshuffle, it took just 11 minutes for Arsenal to go in front.

Arteta gave Eberechi Eze another start despite hauling the England midfielder off at half-time after his latest disappointing display in Feb 12’s 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Arsenal's Eberechi Eze shoots at goal. PHOTO: REUTERS

Eze repaid Arteta’s faith, cleverly turning into space for a superb pass to Madueke, who raced into the Wigan area and finished with aplomb.

Eze, signed from Crystal Palace in 2025, provided another assist in the 18th minute.

He guided a pin-point pass to Martinelli and the Brazilian stroked a cool finish into the far corner from 12 yards.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli scores their second goal past Wigan Athletic's Sam Tickle. PHOTO: REUTERS

Arsenal’s third goal arrived in the 23rd minute when Wigan defender Hunt headed Saka’s cross into his own net.

Arteta’s men showed no mercy as Christian Norgaard’s pass sent Jesus clean through for a delicate chip over Wigan keeper Sam Tickle in the 27th minute.

Arsenal will resume their push for a first English title since 2004 at bottom of the table Wolves on Feb 18.

Fulham hit back

Leeds survived a penalty shoot-out to edge past second-tier Birmingham at St Andrew’s.

Birmingham substitute Patrick Roberts snatched an 89th-minute equaliser to cancel out Lukas Nmecha’s 49th-minute opener for Leeds.

Leeds United's Lucas Perri saves a penalty during the penalty shootout. PHOTO: REUTERS

With a feisty fourth round tie level at 1-1 after extra-time, Leeds won the shoot-out 4-2.

Joel Piroe, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Brenden Aaronson and Sean Longstaff all converted their penalties for Daniel Farke’s team.

Battling to avoid relegation from the Premier League, Leeds are one win away from reaching the quarter-finals for the first time since 2003.

Wolves also avoided an upset as they won 1-0 at fourth-division Grimsby.

Grimsby stunned Manchester United in the League Cup earlier this season.

But Wolves avoided similar embarrassment thanks to Santiago Bueno’s 60th-minute goal from the visitors’ first shot on target on a mud-caked pitch at Blundell Park.

It was Wolves’ first away win since beating Manchester United in April.

Fulham came from behind to win 2-1 at second tier Stoke.

South Korean midfielder Bae Jun-ho put Stoke ahead, but Kevin equalised and Harrison Reed scored the 84th minute winner.

Sunderland reached the fifth round for the first time since 2015 as Habib Diarra’s penalty clinched a 1-0 win at second-tier Oxford. AFP