Arsenal spurred to face Newcastle

LONDON • The disappointment of being thrashed by Tottenham in the north London derby last Thursday is still fresh in the minds of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and his players.

But the Gunners still have their top-four fate in their hands.

If they win their final two Premier League games - at Newcastle and at home against Everton - they will not only qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2015-16, but also ensure it would be nothing more than a Pyrrhic victory for Spurs.

At his pre-match press conference ahead of today's trip to Tyneside, Arteta revealed he had spent the past few days trying to lift the mood in the dressing room and insisted his players had regrouped.

"Thursday was another one (low point). Obviously, losing a derby is always painful and having been through the situation we went in the game, it's like that. But as well, you learn a lot probably more than with any victory, so it's good to go through those moments sometimes," the Spaniard said.

"How lucky I am to have them, how they stand under any difficulty, how much they are looking forward to play on Monday.

"How excited they are about the challenge ahead, because we all know everything we've been through throughout the season and how much we have to fight to be in this position."

On the players' confidence levels being damaged since the defeat, he added: "That it was a possibility and that we knew that to get in the position that we are today, a lot has happened in the past...

"We've been through it, we've experienced it and hopefully, that can help us again on Monday."

However, Newcastle away will be a testing fixture for Arteta's side, who will give a late fitness test to Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes, and are missing Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney.

The Magpies have lost only one home match this year - to Liverpool - and Eddie Howe's side will be keen to give the home fans a nice send-off in their final game at St James' Park this season.

There will be bigger expectations of the Saudi-backed Newcastle as January's biggest spenders are set to splash the cash again in the summer, but some of the current players have secured their immediate future at the club after clinching safety with ease.

"I want the players to get the credit for their performances. The team has come together and fought for every point and I don't think money gives you that," Howe said.

REUTERS

NEWCASTLE V ARSENAL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227 tomorrow, 3am