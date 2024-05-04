Arsenal sink Bournemouth to move four points clear in title race

LONDON – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised his side’s “extraordinary” performance as goals from Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice clinched a vital 3-0 English Premier League win against Bournemouth on May 4.

The Gunners’ fourth straight victory meant that they are now on 83 points with two games remaining.

It ensured that second-placed Manchester City will not be able to knock them out of pole position this weekend even if they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in the later game – that result was unavailable at press time.

Pep Guardiola’s City were on 79 points heading into their match, but would still have a game in hand on Arsenal by the time the final whistle blows at the Etihad.

“The performance we had I think it was extraordinary,” said Arteta on TNT Sport.

“We played probably the best first half we’ve played all season – the way we played, the courage that we showed, how positive the team was in every action.

“We could have gone up three, four, five easily. But we scored one. Then credit to Bournemouth they changed things and the game became more open. They are really brave in the way they attack, they are direct and have a lot of threat in the box. But I thought we were clinical when we had our chances.”

Saka’s penalty put Arteta’s side ahead on the stroke of half-time at the Emirates Stadium, before Trossard and Rice then struck in the closing stages to secure the points.

Chasing their first title since 2004, Arsenal’s 26th Premier League victory this season equalled the club’s top-flight record for a single campaign.

The Gunners gifted the title to City last season after a blowing an eight-point lead in the closing weeks. But they have learnt from that meltdown, winning 14 of their 16 league games in 2024 to stay firmly in the hunt.

Arsenal travel to Manchester United in their penultimate game next weekend before hosting Everton in what they hope will be a potential title clincher on May 19.

Before all that, though, they proved that they were focused on the task on hand.

Arteta was a childhood friend of Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola back home in Spain, but there was no room for sentimentality with the title on the line.