Arsenal sign Germany forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea

Arsenal have signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea on a long-term contract. PHOTO: AFP
LONDON - Arsenal have signed Germany forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The transfer fee has not been disclosed but British media reported Arsenal will pay Chelsea £65 million (S$111 million) with an additional £5 million in add-ons.

“It’s super exciting for me to be joining this amazing club and to be part of the Arsenal family. This club has such a big history, and I hope we can achieve lots of things,” the 24-year-old told the club website. REUTERS

