Arsenal sign American defender Emily Fox

Arsenal have signed United States international defender Emily Fox on a permanent contract, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said on Thursday.

Fox, 25, has made 39 appearances for the U.S. national team, and started all four of their games at the 2023 Women's World Cup. The right back joined North Carolina Courage in January 2023, making 19 appearances for the club.

"It feels amazing to have signed here," Fox said.

"When I think of Arsenal, I think of excellence, I think of a global organisation, I think of family. I think of pushing the standards of football and especially in the women's game."

Arsenal are third in the WSL standings, three points behind leaders Chelsea. They host Everton in their next league game on Jan. 20.

"Emily has shown impressive development over recent seasons and her strengths in both phases will make her an important addition to our squad," Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said.

Fox will wear the number two jersey for Arsenal. REUTERS