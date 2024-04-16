Arsenal seek to silence doubters as Bayern Munich Champions League test looms

MUNICH – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has urged his side not to lose heart after their weekend loss to Aston Villa and to focus all their attention on Bayern Munich on April 17.

The Gunners are preparing for a potentially season-defining Champions League clash, as familiar doubts simmer over whether they can handle the pressure after their damaging English Premier League defeat by Villa.

The 2-0 loss at the Emirates on April 14 brought back uncomfortable memories for Arteta’s side, who led the way for most of last season before buckling in the home straight, allowing Manchester City to overtake them.

Until their latest defeat, which could again cost them the title, the Gunners had convinced many they were the real deal as they went on a rampaging run of 10 wins in 11 Premier League matches.

Now Arteta’s men, who have never won the Champions League, travel to the home of Bayern with little time to lick their wounds, targeting their first semi-final in the competition since 2009.

Last week’s quarter-final, first leg at the Emirates ended 2-2.

“Now it’s about reacting and keep believing and doing what we can,” Arteta said. “If you want to win championships, if you want to be there in the Champions League when you have these moments, you have to stand up.

“If not, then that means you don’t have quality and right now is a big test for us.

“We have a beautiful opportunity, an opportunity that hasn’t happened at this club for 14 years to get to the semi-finals of the Champions League, so it cannot come in a better moment.”

Normally, Arsenal would be clear underdogs against Bayern but the six-time European champions are in an unusual place – coming to terms with the end of their 11-year stranglehold on the Bundesliga, dethroned by Bayer Leverkusen.

Declan Rice, hailed as a key cog in Arsenal’s strengthened midfield this season, believes the situation is the ideal stage for his side to show their mettle.

“It’s the perfect game for a reaction,” said the midfielder. “We need a reaction on Wednesday night and it is a great chance to show our character and leadership.

“It’s time to go out there and hopefully get into the semi-finals of the Champions League.

“We’ve lost (against Villa) but we need to bounce back.”

Captain Martin Odegaard is an injury concern, while Bayern will face Arsenal missing several first-team players. Defender Alphonso Davies is suspended, while forwards Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman are injured.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel would not be drawn on who would replace Davies, telling reporters after the 2-0 win over Cologne on April 13 that he may “do something crazy”.

Asked if one of his centre-backs could make the shift out to left-back, he said with a smile: “No, we want to win.”

Bayern’s veteran forward Thomas Muller, who has two Champions League titles, wrote on social media that the focus was all on Europe.

“Now, it’s all about Europe. These nights, this pressure, this special atmosphere in the Allianz Arena. I’m looking forward to it,” he said. AFP