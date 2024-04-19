Arsenal ready to give EPL title chase a good go, says Mikel Arteta

LONDON – A bruising few days has provided a stark reality check to the growing euphoria at Arsenal, but all is not lost for the Gunners who will now focus solely on trying to win their first English Premier League title for 20 years.

Mikel Arteta’s men were handed an open goal when Liverpool lost to Crystal Palace last weekend, but a few hours later were left stunned by a 2-0 home defeat by Aston Villa, their first Premier League loss of 2024.

Those results handed Manchester City control of a three-way title race with six games remaining with Pep Guardiola’s side leading Arsenal and Liverpool by two points.

Arsenal’s Champions League quarter-final exit at Bayern Munich on April 17 was another gut blow for the Gunners, who have suddenly lost their sparkle.

There is nothing like another game to re-focus minds, however, and Arsenal’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on April 20 offers the perfect opportunity to get back on track and heap some pressure on City by moving back to the top of the standings.

“I am now fully focused on the times ahead of us,” said Arteta on April 19, as he looked ahead to the match while seeking to draw a line under three successive games without a victory.

“We are now behind Manchester City and we will give it a good go. The context is clear. If we win (against Wolves) we are top of the league.

“If you need anything else to be motivated and if you need anything else to keep your mind clear you have a problem.”

Encouragingly for Arsenal, they have won their last five league games against Wolves, who are on a five-match winless run in all competitions as they sit bang in the middle of the table.

“We’ve got Wolves away, and that’s where our big reaction is going to happen,” Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice insisted after the 1-0 defeat (3-2 loss on aggregate) at Bayern.

Arsenal were not alone in suffering Champions League heartbreak with City’s hopes of a second successive treble wrecked as they lost to Real Madrid on penalties after their quarter-final clash ended 4-4 on aggregate.

Guardiola’s men are in FA Cup semi-final action against Chelsea on April 20, meaning Liverpool also have the chance to climb above City when they travel to Fulham on April 21.

Whatever happens with the Reds, Arteta wants his team to first take advantage of the situation and not slip up again.

“We should have won the game against Villa and we played the price for missing our chances,” he said.

“Now it’s not about talking too much, we have to show what we’re made of when we play Wolves.”