Arsenal reach Women’s Champions League semis for first time since 2013

LONDON – Arsenal reached the Women’s Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 10 years after beating Bayern Munich 2-0 in their last-eight, second leg on Wednesday to go through 2-1 on aggregate.

Frida Maanum and Stina Blackstenius scored in the first half at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal overturned a 1-0 deficit against the Women’s Bundesliga leaders to secure a last-four tie against either Paris Saint-Germain or Wolfsburg.

There could be two English sides in the last four if Chelsea get past defending champions Lyon on Thursday, with the London club leading 1-0 from the first leg.

The last time two English teams reached the semi-finals was in the 2017-18 season when Chelsea and Manchester City reached the last four but lost to Wolfsburg and Lyon respectively.

Should Chelsea reach the last four, they will face Barcelona after the Spanish side thrashed AS Roma 5-1 on Wednesday at Nou Camp to progress 6-1 on aggregate.

Goals from Fridolina Rolfo (brace), Mapi Leon, Asisat Oshoala and Patri Guijarro ensured a comfortable night for Barcelona, who have won all of their games in Liga F and suffered only one defeat all season, against Bayern in the group phase.

Annamaria Serturini pulled one back for Serie A leaders Roma, but it was just a faint blot against the 2021 winners who have now reached the semi-finals in five consecutive seasons. AFP