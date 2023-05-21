Arsenal pushed us but we capitalised on their ‘hiccups’, says Man City’s Walker

LONDON – Arsenal were worthy contenders in the Premier League title race but Manchester City upped their game when it mattered most to win their fifth title in six years, defender Kyle Walker said.

The Gunners’ eight-point lead at the top of the table evaporated in the last two months amid a wretched run of form and Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest gave City an unassailable lead, as they won the trophy with three games to spare after an incredible run.

Since Pep Guardiola’s City side lost 1-0 away at Tottenham Hotspur at the start of February, they have won 13 of their last 14 games and did not lose en route to clinching the coveted prize.

They also become just the fifth side to win three consecutive English top-flight titles.

“Arsenal pushed us right to the limit, they’ve been fantastic, so all credit to them,” Walker said on City’s website.

“We just went on an incredible run, they had a few hiccups, we capitalised on it and we’ve managed to end up where we have.

“It’s the players we’ve got. We’re a bunch of lads who have achieved so much over the last number of years and we understand the standards we’ve set.

“As for inspiration, there’s the captains, managers and so on but we drive ourselves. We achieved so much over the past five or six years, but we knew the bar wasn’t high enough at the start of the season.”

City also had the psychological edge in the title race after they beat Arsenal twice in that run, scoring four in the second game, a 4-1 win in April – a blow Mikel Arteta’s men briefly recovered from before they withered under pressure.

“We wanted to prove anyone doubting us wrong,” Walker added.

“The standards of Premier League have gone up, but this is what this club is built for. Certainly that’s how it’s been for the six years I’ve been here, so fair play to everyone involved.”

City’s title triumph could be the start of a treble as Guardiola’s men face Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Inter Milan in the Champions League final in June.

For now, though, they can celebrate before they get back down to work again to prepare for those two vital matches.

“To have helped the club win a third straight Premier League title is something very special,” said City captain Ilkay Gundogan in a club statement.

“The Premier League is without doubt the most demanding and competitive league in the world so that tells you everything about what an achievement this is.

“This squad is so talented and so special and to have been captain this season has been an enormous privilege.”