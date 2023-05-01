Arsenal players still have fire in their bellies, says Mikel Arteta

LONDON – Arsenal are still fired up despite last week’s devastating 4-1 defeat by Manchester City, manager Mikel Arteta insisted, but added that his side clearly need to improve and beat Chelsea at the Emirates on Tuesday if they hope to keep their Premier League title hopes alive.

The Gunners have relinquished their lead at the top of the standings following a run of four games without victory, including the loss to City and draws with Liverpool, West Ham United and Southampton.

Arteta’s men are in second place on 75 points, one behind leaders City who have a game in hand. They can briefly return to the top of the league with victory over Chelsea, who are 12th in the table following a disappointing campaign.

Asked about the title race on Monday, the Arsenal boss said: “You have to recognise that there is still work to do. We have to be humble, recognise what our weaknesses are and work to be better.

“But we also have many strengths and there are a lot of things we have done well over the last 10 months I think...

“Now it (the title race) is not in our hands anymore. What is in our hands is to try to win the games we have left and the rest is down to City.

“I have not had to pick up the mood of the players, they keep the fire in the belly for tomorrow. It is very difficult to predict what they (Chelsea) are going to do but we have to prepare well to win the game.”