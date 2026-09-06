Arsenal deliver statement fightback to end Chelsea’s Premier League flying start

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Arsenal's Martin Odegaard scores their second goal against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal delivered an emphatic response to Chelsea’s emergence as potential Premier League title contenders with a 2-1 win that ended their rivals’ unbeaten start on Sept 6.

Mikel Arteta’s side trailed to Morgan Rogers’ second-minute goal in a pulsating London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

But the champions showed why they are firm favourites to retain the title with a blistering response to that early setback.

Kai Havertz bagged the equaliser against his former club midway through the first half and Martin Odegaard netted Arsenal’s winner soon after the interval.

It was a statement of intent from second-placed Arsenal, who have won all three league matches to sit behind leaders Manchester City on goal scored.

The Gunners’ mature display underlined their desire to win the club’s first back-to-back titles since the 1930s.

For Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso, the defeat ended his three-game winning run in all competitions since taking charge at Stamford Bridge in the close-season.

Alonso will realise just how much work Chelsea still have to do before they are in position to end a title drought dating back to 2017.

Chelsea’s shaky defence is prone to costly miscues, while their vaunted attack found it harder to flourish against Arsenal than in their free-scoring wins over Fulham, Luton and Brighton.

Arteta and Alonso have known each other since their days as childhood friends in the Basque region of Spain.

The chaotic matches of their youth on a gravel pitch in the Berio district of San Sebastian would have seemed calm in comparison to the blood and thunder their teams brought to a raucous corner of north London.

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard celebrates scoring their second goal as Chelsea players look dejected. PHOTO: REUTERS

Chelsea beat Arsenal in the race to sign Rogers from Aston Villa in the close-season after the Gunners refused to match the Blues’ £117 million (S$200 million) bid for the England midfielder.

Rogers showed why Chelsea made him the most expensive British player in history as he put the Blues ahead after just 77 seconds.

Incisive Arsenal

Arsenal’s rock-solid defence had allowed just one shot on target in their first two games.

So often masters of the set-piece, Arteta’s men were found wanting at a free-kick for once.

Reece James’ lofted delivery wasn’t cleared by Declan Rice or Odegaard, giving Rogers the chance to drive a low volley past David Raya from the edge of the penalty area.

It was the first goal conceded by Arsenal this season.

Having conceded five times in their first two league games under Alonso, Chelsea’s three-man central defence remains flawed and they were exposed again in the 25th minute.

Havertz was allowed to drift from the right flank to the edge of the area unchecked by Jorrel Hato before the German smashed a low strike through the slow to react Maxence Lacroix’s legs and past Emiliano Martinez at his near post.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz scores their first goal. PHOTO: REUTERS

Martinez was signed from Villa to replace the error-prone Robert Sanchez but the Argentine’s weak attempted save was hardly an improvement on his hapless predecessor.

Pedro Neto was inches away from restoring Chelsea’s lead just before half-time when the Portugal winger slapped his shot against the far post.

Where Chelsea were profligate, Arsenal have developed a ruthless touch in front of goal.

They exploited Chelsea’s weakness at the back to net with a superb-crafted move in the 50th minute.

Christos Tzolis has made an impressive start following his close-season move from Club Brugge and the Greek winger’s incisive pass sliced through the Chelsea defence to Havertz.

The German’s clever dummy let the ball run through to Odegaard and he kept his composure to slot home from 10 yards.

Rogers’ angry clash with Rice prompted mocking chants of “you should have signed for a big club” from Arsenal fans.

Chelsea had chances to silence the taunts, but Malo Gusto blazed over from a good position before Estevao Willian’s rocket was tipped over by Raya in the final minutes. AFP