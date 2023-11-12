Arsenal outclass Burnley in the end

LONDON - Arsenal handed Burnley a sixth straight defeat in all competitions with a 3-1 home win on Saturday to move up to second in the Premier League table, level on points with leaders Manchester City.

Arsenal dominated possession and encountered stiff resistance in the first half from Burnley but they took the lead on the stroke of halftime when Leandro Trossard headed home before clattering into the post

Burnley equalised nine minutes into the second half when Josh Brownhill scored with a deflected effort but centre back William Saliba restored Arsenal's lead two minutes later from a corner.

Oleksandr Zinchenko made it 3-1 with an improvised volley but Arsenal's night afternoon on a sour note when Fabio Vieira was sent off for a high boot when he caught Brownhill on the knee with a mistimed challenge. REUTERS