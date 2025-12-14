Straitstimes.com header logo

Arsenal need two own goals to scrape win against rock-bottom Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Yerson Mosquera scores Arsenal's second with an own goal past Wolverhampton Wanderers' Sam Johnstone.

LONDON - Arsenal consolidated top spot in the Premier League but needed a huge slice ‍of ​luck in the shape of ‍two own goals to secure a nervy 2-1 win against ​rock-bottom ​Wolverhampton Wanderers on Dec 13.

Arsenal were not at their ruthless best and thought they had blown ‍their chance when Wolves equalised through Tolu Arokodare ​with normal time almost ⁠up, but Yerson Mosquera headed the ball into his own net under pressure from Gabriel Jesus to rescue victory ​for the hosts.

Arsenal took the lead with 20 minutes to ‌go when a Bukayo ​Saka corner bounced off the underside of the crossbar and off the back of unfortunate Wolves keeper Sam Johnstone into the net.

It was a quick reboot for the North London side after ‍seeing an 18-game unbeaten run broken last weekend ​at Aston Villa and leaves them on 36 points, ​five ahead of Manchester City and ‌six ahead of Aston Villa, who both play on Dec 14. REUTERS

