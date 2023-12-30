Arsenal must improve in both boxes to win Premier League, says Mikel Arteta

LONDON – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has warned his players that they must perform better in both boxes if they want to win the English Premier League title this season, after they surrendered top spot to Liverpool in midweek.

The Gunners missed the chance to move to the summit following a 2-0 defeat by West Ham United on Dec 28, while the Reds beat Burnley 2-0 on Boxing Day.

Those results meant that Arsenal are two points behind Liverpool (42) in second, but could yet drop further if third-placed Aston Villa and fourth-placed Manchester City leapfrog them by winning their respective matches on Dec 30.

Crucially, Arteta was unhappy about his side having over 70 per cent of possession against West Ham and 30 shots on goal, but could not make it count.

They also had 77 touches in the opposition box, which is the most on record in a single Premier League match for a team who failed to score.

Speaking ahead of the Dec 31 trip to Fulham, the Arsenal boss said that if the team continue like this without converting their shots, they can forget about winning the title at the end of the season.

“If we don’t improve in the boxes, no. Because at the end that is what it is,” he said on Dec 29.

The Spaniard, however, acknowledged that the 77 touches were something to be optimistic about, despite ending up with nothing at the final whistle.

“You say it is a record, no? I don’t think there are many teams in the league who have done that for many years. Something very positive, I think,” he added.

“There is no panic, it is about trying to do more, do better and win games.”

Having dropped points in three of their last four league games with two losses and a draw, Arsenal will hope to enter the new year in better form and facing Fulham would be a good opportunity to get back on track.

The Gunners have won their last five visits to Craven Cottage and have scored at least three goals in their last four.

Arteta spoke ahead of the Dec 30 matches involving Villa and City and by the time his match kicks off, his team could be fourth, but he is not concerned.

“We can be second as well. And if we win we can be first (before Liverpool take on Newcastle United on Jan 1),” he insisted. “We have to do what we can control.”

On the injury front, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Thomas Partey, Fabio Vieira, Jurrien Timber all remain sidelined.