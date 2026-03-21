Arsenal must 'attack trophy' in League Cup final, says Arteta

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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates after the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen on March 17.

LONDON - Mikel Arteta has urged his Arsenal team to “bring it home” as he prepares for the League Cup final against Manchester City on March 22, desperate to shed the Gunners’ tag as nearly men.

Arsenal are on course for an unprecedented quadruple, nine points clear of second-placed City in the Premier League and with favourable quarter-final draws in the Champions League and FA Cup.

But without a trophy for six years and after three consecutive second-placed finishes in the Premier League, Arteta acknowledged his side must prove they can get over the line.

“When it comes to the crucial moments and when it comes to the moment to attack a trophy and take it and bring it home, that’s when you need your big players to step up and make the difference,” he said at his pre-match press conference.

The Spaniard said the Wembley final would be one of the “defining moments” of Arsenal’s season, expressing his confidence that his side can triumph.

“At the end of the day it is about whether you win the trophy or not,” he added. “That is the most important thing once you get to the final.”

Arteta has transformed Arsenal’s fortunes since leaving his job as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City to take charge at the Emirates in 2019.

But he has won just one major trophy during his reign – leading his team to FA Cup glory in 2020 at an empty Wembley during Covid-19 restrictions.

Guardiola said in his own pre-match press conference his relationship with Arteta had changed over time, but played down talk of any friction now they are title rivals.

The City boss called the final against Arsenal the acid test of his side’s “level” as they aim to get their season back on track.

City were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid for the third consecutive year in midweek and have fallen nine points behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners remain on course for an unprecedented quadruple of the League Cup, FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League.

City, however, suffered their first trophyless campaign for eight seasons last term.

“We have got to Wembley 22 times in 10 years, it’s an honour and a big challenge,” said Guardiola on March 20. “For the team it’s a big moment.

“They (Arsenal) are an exceptional team, it’s a big challenge for us to see our level.”

City have a game in hand on Arsenal in the Premier League and home advantage when the sides meet again next month.

But Guardiola is unsure whether lifting the first silverware of the season will have an effect on the title race.

He said: “I don’t know. Of course winning helps, just for the fact that winning helps. We can win the competition on Sunday and after in the league it is going the opposite (way).

“I learnt that when there are many competitions and many games in a short time of recovery – Champions League, FA Cups, (League) Cups, Premier League – you have to have the ability to forget and move forward in the good and the bad moments.”

As the two friends prepare to meet at Wembley on March 22, Arsenal boss Arteta said he is forever grateful for the opportunity to learn alongside Guardiola early in his coaching career.

“The fact we are never together and can never spend time together is important in our relationship, but it is not the most important,” said Arteta.

“How I feel about him and the time we had together and what he did for me, the inspiration he’s been... that is never going to change.”

Arteta hopes captain Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber will be fit enough for the match after missing the 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in midweek due to injury.

He refused to confirm who would start in goal.

Guardiola said James Trafford will keep his place for City instead of No. 1 Gianluigi Donnarumma after starting all his side’s domestic cup games this season.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been Arsenal’s goalkeeper in domestic cup competitions but plays second fiddle to David Raya in the Premier League and Champions League. AFP

