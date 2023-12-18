Arsenal move top of the league with 2-0 win over Brighton

Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - December 17, 2023 Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - December 17, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk in action as Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe shoots at goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - December 17, 2023 Arsenal's Kai Havertz scores their second goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - December 17, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk reacts REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
LONDON - A dominant Arsenal side beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 at home on Sunday with second-half goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, as the north London side provisionally moved back to the top of the Premier League standings.

Brighton had won on their last three trips to The Emirates in all competitions but all the first-half action was in their box as Arsenal pressed forward and were thwarted repeatedly, with keeper Bart Verbruggen standing firm.

But Brighton's resistance came to an end eight minutes into the second half when defender Jan Paul van Hecke accidentally flicked a corner kick into the path of unmarked striker Gabriel Jesus, who headed home at the far post.

Brighton nearly levelled through Pascal Gross who shot wide late in the game, but an Arsenal counterattack in the 87th minute saw Kai Havertz go through on goal to make it 2-0 and give the home side some breathing space. REUTERS

