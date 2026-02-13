Arsenal miss chance to go six points clear at the top with 1-1 draw at Brentford

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard looking dejected after their 1-1 draw against Brentford on Feb 12.

LONDON - Arsenal missed the chance to restore a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Brentford on Feb 12, with Noni Madueke’s second-half header cancelled out by Keane Lewis-Potter.

The hosts were the better side in the first half but could not take advantage and a much-improved Arsenal took the lead in the 61st minute through Madueke, who soared above Rico Henry and nodded Piero Hincapie’s ball back across goal and into the net.

Brentford deservedly levelled 10 minutes later when Michael Kayode’s long throw was flicked to the back post where Lewis-Potter sent a thunderous header into the top corner.

The hosts looked more likely to find a winner in a frantic finish, but Arsenal held on for a draw which put them on 57 points from 26 games, four ahead of Manchester City.

Brentford are seventh on 40 points, four behind fifth-placed Chelsea. REUTERS