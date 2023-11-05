Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta furious over controversial Newcastle United winner

NEWCASTLE – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he felt “embarrassed” and “sick” after Anthony Gordon’s controversial goal in Newcastle United’s 1-0 home victory over his side, as he gave a scathing assessment of the match officials and the English Premier League’s standards.

The goal was awarded by referee Stuart Attwell after a triple VAR assessment lasting four minutes and six seconds to check if the ball went out of play, whether there was a foul in the build-up and for offside.

“How the hell did this goal stand up? It’s embarrassing what happened. How this goal stands, in the Premier League – this league that we say is the best in the world... I feel ashamed. It’s a disgrace. It’s not good enough. I feel embarrassed to be part of this,” Arteta said at the start of his emotional post-match press conference.

Joe Willock tried to keep a wayward shot from Jacob Murphy in play near the corner flag before steadying himself and swinging in a cross. Joelinton beat Gabriel in the air before knocking the ball down onto the path of Gordon. With goalkeeper David Raya off his line, Gordon smashed into the net from close range in the 64th minute.

“It’s embarrassing. That’s how I feel and that’s how everybody feels in that (dressing) room. You cannot imagine the amount of messages we’ve got saying this cannot continue. I feel sick. That’s how I feel. I feel sick to be part of this,” the Spaniard said.

On the fact there were three checks, he added: “That makes it worse – you need to see one image to say ‘OK, finished’. Then if in doubt you check the second one and then they’re saying this is a goal. OK then.”

The loss was the Gunners’ first in the league this season and left them three points behind leaders Manchester City and two off Tottenham Hotspur who play on Monday.

Asked if he would be speaking with the PGMOL refereeing body about the goal, Arteta told Sky Sports: “Yeah we will be taking it for many months. There is so much at stake.”

Magpies boss Eddie Howe, however, thought the correct decision was made by the officials and the goal should stand.

“We’re in the dark, we’re stood by the side of the pitch seeing VAR on the screen but with no pictures. I haven’t seen anything other than what I saw at the time. It looked a good goal to me,” he said.

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown felt it was a foul on Gabriel – but thought Arteta should have waited until he calmed down to speak to the media.

“He was very emotional. He might have been better placed taking a bit longer before his interviews. There were some decisions I was getting angry with myself,” Keown said on BBC Match of the Day.

“I was screaming that’s a foul on Gabriel. That’s two hands. Anywhere else on the pitch, that’s a foul. Two hands on his back, off the ground. Gabriel is stooping because he can’t get off the ground. There might have been handball. Virtually everything is wrong with that goal.”