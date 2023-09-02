On the Ball

Arsenal-Man United clash meeting of hopefuls amid mixed transfer action

John Brewin

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (left) and Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will see their teams clash on Sunday. PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS
Updated
23 sec ago
Published
21 min ago
Manchester United at Arsenal represents faded glory. As for the last decade, Sunday’s is a meeting of hopefuls rather than English football’s brightest lights. Despite the fixture’s lowered status, Arsenal versus United still presents a sincere test of where each might be compared to the other, whatever the season.

Arsenal’s was a transfer window full of ambition, though results so far have been mixed. Kai Havertz, as at Chelsea, continues to be enigmatic. “I think he’s done already really good things,” said Mikel Arteta in the German’s defence after last week’s deflating 2-2 draw with Fulham.

