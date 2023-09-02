Arsenal-Man United clash meeting of hopefuls amid mixed transfer action

Manchester United at Arsenal represents faded glory. As for the last decade, Sunday’s is a meeting of hopefuls rather than English football’s brightest lights. Despite the fixture’s lowered status, Arsenal versus United still presents a sincere test of where each might be compared to the other, whatever the season.

Arsenal’s was a transfer window full of ambition, though results so far have been mixed. Kai Havertz, as at Chelsea, continues to be enigmatic. “I think he’s done already really good things,” said Mikel Arteta in the German’s defence after last week’s deflating 2-2 draw with Fulham.