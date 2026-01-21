Straitstimes.com header logo

Arsenal in seventh heaven with 3-1 Champions League win at Inter Milan

Arsenal's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring his second of two goals in the first half of the match..

PHOTO: AFP

  • Arsenal beat Inter Milan 3-1 at the San Siro with goals from Gabriel Jesus (2) and Viktor Gyokeres.
  • The victory secures Arsenal a top-two finish, guaranteeing home advantage until the semi-finals.
  • Inter Milan now sit ninth in the table with 12 points after the loss, according to REUTERS.

MILAN - Arsenal maintained their perfect run in the Champions League with a 3-1 win over Inter Milan at the San Siro on Jan 20, where Gabriel Jesus scored a first-half double and Viktor Gyokeres wrapped up the victory late on.

A seventh win from seven guarantees Arsenal a top-two finish in the league phase, which means home advantage in the second leg all the way through to the semi-finals.

They sit top of the standings on 21 points, six ahead of Bayern Munich who host Union Saint-Gilloise on Jan 21.

Jesus finished off a scuffed effort by Jurrien Timber to give Arsenal a 10th-minute lead.

Petar Sucic levelled eight minutes later only for Jesus to put the visitors back in front with a header from a corner 14 minutes before the break.

Substitute Gyokeres wrapped up the win with a stunning finish from outside the area six minutes from time and Inter dropped to ninth in the table on 12 points. REUTERS

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus put the visitors back in front with a header, 14 minutes before the break.

PHOTO: REUTERS

