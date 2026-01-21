Arsenal in seventh heaven with 3-1 Champions League win at Inter Milan

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Arsenal's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring his second of two goals in the first half of the match..

MILAN - Arsenal maintained their perfect run in the Champions League with a 3-1 win over Inter Milan at the San Siro on Jan 20, where Gabriel Jesus scored a first-half double and Viktor Gyokeres wrapped up the victory late on.

A seventh win from seven guarantees Arsenal a top-two finish in the league phase, which means home advantage in the second leg all the way through to the semi-finals.

They sit top of the standings on 21 points, six ahead of Bayern Munich who host Union Saint-Gilloise on Jan 21.

Jesus finished off a scuffed effort by Jurrien Timber to give Arsenal a 10th-minute lead.

Petar Sucic levelled eight minutes later only for Jesus to put the visitors back in front with a header from a corner 14 minutes before the break.

Substitute Gyokeres wrapped up the win with a stunning finish from outside the area six minutes from time and Inter dropped to ninth in the table on 12 points. REUTERS