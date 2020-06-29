Arsenal in semis, boss blames logjam

LONDON • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta launched a dig at the Premier League after watching his side find solace in the FA Cup again.

The Gunners remain on course to win the Cup for a record-extending 14th time, after substitute Dani Ceballos fired them into the semi-finals with a stoppage-time strike that earned them a dramatic 2-1 win at Sheffield United yesterday.

Despite their unconvincing start, Arsenal grabbed the lead in the 25th minute.

Nicolas Pepe put them ahead with a penalty after Chris Basham fouled Alexandre Lacazette. David McGoldrick equalised with three minutes left, but on-loan Real Madrid midfielder Ceballos settled a hard-fought match in the final moments with his first goal in 18 competitive appearances for Arsenal.

Arteta was Arsenal's captain when they lifted the FA Cup in 2014. And the Spaniard can still get his hands on the silverware again.

"This is a difficult place to get a win. We are back at Wembley," he said. "I am really happy with the attitude and performance of the players."

After losing their first two matches following the resumption, Arsenal, who beat Southampton in the league in midweek, have now won two in a row.

Complaining about Arsenal's hectic schedule, Arteta added: "We have played four away games since the restart (including games at Manchester City and Brighton).

"Thank you to the Premier League for our calendar playing every three days. But we go again on Wednesday (against Norwich)."

Arsenal's struggles in the Premier League, where they lie ninth in the table, means that the FA Cup is their last shot at winning a trophy this year. It also offers the Gunners their most likely route back into Europe as they are out of this season's Europa League.

Even when they have struggled in the top flight, the world's oldest Cup competition has offered Arsenal much comfort. They have won the Cup four times since they last lifted the league title in 2004.

Arteta made five changes, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah among those left out. There was no place for Matteo Guendouzi again after the midfielder's role in the brawl against Brighton, while Mesut Ozil was also absent from the 20-man squad.

David Luiz was back in defence after serving a suspension for the red card he picked up during a disastrous substitute appearance in the defeat at City.

But his difficult start to the resumed season continued, when the Brazilian limped off injured after stumbling while shepherding the ball out of play in the second half.

Extra time looked on the cards after Arsenal were undone by a terrible piece of defending in the 87th minute.

Sead Kolasinac made a comical mess of clearing Jack Robinson's long throw, smashing it into Shkodran Mustafi and McGoldrick pounced to beat Martinez with a close-range finish.

It was Sheffield's first goal in four games since the restart but Arsenal had the perfect response.

When Pepe was tackled by Enda Stevens, Ceballos seized the loose ball and drilled it past Henderson's weak attempted save.

Mustafi told BT Sport: "It shows character. It helps the team to get back confidence. Today we didn't give up, even when they equalised."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE