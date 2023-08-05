Arsenal in better position than Man City, says Pep Guardiola ahead of Community Shield

LONDON – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta know each other very well, but that did not stop the duo from kicking off the mind games ahead of their Community Shield clash on Sunday.
On Friday, Guardiola insisted that Arsenal hold an advantage heading into the curtain-raiser for the Premier League season due to his treble winners’ packed fixtures during the final stretch of last season.
City faced a gruelling schedule thanks to their successful runs in the Champions League and FA Cup, while Arsenal had a less busy campaign and were chasing Guardiola’s side for the Premier League title.
“The situation that we are in, we finished (last season) two weeks later than Arsenal and so we will start (this season getting into gear) two weeks later. So, we are not in the best way,” Guardiola said.
“We struggle to restart every season but it’s fine, and hopefully our mentality can help us to be there and compete.”
Arteta’s Arsenal are looking to close the gap at the top of the league, and Guardiola also believes the Gunners have recruited top players who could walk straight into the starting line-up.
The signings of England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham United, Kai Havertz from rivals Chelsea and defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax Amsterdam have strengthened Arsenal’s core.
“Rice decided to go to Arsenal, I wish him all the best. For the England team he is important. Arsenal have bought a really good player,” Guardiola said.
“They didn’t buy players to make the squad bigger, they bought starting players. I could not expect anything different.”
The City boss, meanwhile, reiterated his desire to keep England defender Kyle Walker amid interest from German giants Bayern Munich.
Bernardo Silva is another key player who is linked with a move away from the club, with La Liga champions Barcelona reported to be potential suitors for the Portuguese midfielder.
“Kyle and Bernardo, they are so important for us. We want them, (so) we are going to do everything (to keep them). We want (Silva) to stay because he wants to stay,” he said.
Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol is set to join City from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.
“Gvardiol, what a beautiful surname he has! Everybody knows he is here. Hopefully, we can finish the deal in the next few hours or days,” Guardiola added.
Signing a top-quality player like Gvardiol is one of the reasons why Arteta believes that City would still be “the team to beat” in the new season, despite Guardiola playing it all down.
Arsenal are determined to fight for all trophies, especially after their Premier League title challenge crumbled last season due to their own shortcomings and in the face of a relentless City.
The Gunners enjoyed an eight-point lead over City until mid-March but lost it at the end of April and will now look to seek revenge, starting with Sunday’s Community Shield at Wembley.
But Arteta, who served as an assistant manager to Guardiola at City from 2016-2019, has warned that his team will still be the underdogs.
“Very excited to play a final to win a trophy, but we are playing against the team to beat,” he said.
“They’ve shown their consistency over the years and they merit that respect from everybody. That’s the standard and if you want to be there, you know what you have to do.”
The Arsenal boss, however, is optimistic about his side mounting a serious challenge for titles this season.
“This is what we want (a new era for Arsenal), fighting for every trophy. We have to prove that. What we did last year was not enough to win the big trophy, and we have to be better,” he said.
“We made some important signings, and when you are Arsenal, you have to handle that (high expectations).”
Arteta also confirmed that striker Gabriel Jesus should return to action “soon” after undergoing knee surgery that will sideline him from the start of the Premier League season. REUTERS, AFP