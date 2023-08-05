Arsenal in better position than Man City, says Pep Guardiola ahead of Community Shield

LONDON – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta know each other very well, but that did not stop the duo from kicking off the mind games ahead of their Community Shield clash on Sunday.

On Friday, Guardiola insisted that Arsenal hold an advantage heading into the curtain-raiser for the Premier League season due to his treble winners’ packed fixtures during the final stretch of last season.

City faced a gruelling schedule thanks to their successful runs in the Champions League and FA Cup, while Arsenal had a less busy campaign and were chasing Guardiola’s side for the Premier League title.

“The situation that we are in, we finished (last season) two weeks later than Arsenal and so we will start (this season getting into gear) two weeks later. So, we are not in the best way,” Guardiola said.

“We struggle to restart every season but it’s fine, and hopefully our mentality can help us to be there and compete.”

Arteta’s Arsenal are looking to close the gap at the top of the league, and Guardiola also believes the Gunners have recruited top players who could walk straight into the starting line-up.

The signings of England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham United, Kai Havertz from rivals Chelsea and defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax Amsterdam have strengthened Arsenal’s core.

“Rice decided to go to Arsenal, I wish him all the best. For the England team he is important. Arsenal have bought a really good player,” Guardiola said.

“They didn’t buy players to make the squad bigger, they bought starting players. I could not expect anything different.”

The City boss, meanwhile, reiterated his desire to keep England defender Kyle Walker amid interest from German giants Bayern Munich.

Bernardo Silva is another key player who is linked with a move away from the club, with La Liga champions Barcelona reported to be potential suitors for the Portuguese midfielder.

“Kyle and Bernardo, they are so important for us. We want them, (so) we are going to do everything (to keep them). We want (Silva) to stay because he wants to stay,” he said.