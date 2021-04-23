Arsenal Hierarchy apologises to Arteta

LONDON • Arsenal's owners and the club's chief executive officer have apologised to the players for any disruptions caused by the club's involvement in the botched breakaway attempt to form a European Super League, manager Mikel Arteta said yesterday.

The Gunners were among six Premier League clubs who signed up for the Super League project before withdrawing amid what Arteta described as a "big tsunami" of protest that killed the plan involving 12 of Europe's top clubs as founding members.

"I found out just a little bit before the news was leaked," he said ahead of today's Premier League game at home to Everton.

"Then everything was completely out of control and the world reacted in a really unified manner.

"I didn't really have time to think about it, reflect, evaluate or anything because by the time it was out, a big tsunami already came on to it and basically killed it."

The Spaniard added that Arsenal's owner Stan Kroenke, CEO Vinai Venkatesham and other figures at the London club involved in the Super League plan had apologised to the players and himself.

"All of them... (accept) that the way it's been handled has had terrible consequences and that it was a mistake," Arteta said.

"Speaking for myself and I think the players, staff, everybody working at the club, we have to accept that and move on. The way it's been handled has been really good internally."

The Arsenal boss also believes the rapid and passionate response from the fans of Premier League clubs played a key role in convincing the owners to back down.

"This has given big lessons and it shows the importance of football in the world," he said.

FANS' VOICE MATTERS It shows that the soul of this sport belongs to the fans... when the fans have to come out and talk, they've done it really loud and clear, and they sent probably the strongest message that has ever been sent in the football world. MIKEL ARTETA, Arsenal manager, on fans' opposition to the European Super League.

"It shows that the soul of this sport belongs to the fans. During this pandemic, for a year, we have been trying to sustain this industry with no fans in the stadium.

"But, when the fans have to come out and talk, they've done it really loud and clear, and they sent probably the strongest message that has ever been sent in the football world."

Arsenal, who are ninth in the table, one place and three points below Everton (49) who have a game in hand, will be missing their leading strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (malaria) and Alexandre Lacazette (hamstring).

With defenders David Luiz and Kieran Tierney also out with knee problems, Arteta is hoping his side can pull off a morale-boosting victory without adding to their injury list.

"We had so many injuries in recent weeks that put the team in a difficult position but the other players are reacting well, the team is performing well and let's go and win," he said. "That is the best medicine, always, for everything that happens: win football matches."

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, has his sights set on qualifying for the Europa League if not the Champions League.

The Italian told Everton TV: "I'm sure (we can get into Europe). "We have seven games until the end of the season and we need to win five to be in Europe. We have to keep fighting. We still have seven games and the race is there."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

